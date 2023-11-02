Latest Marvel News: Jonathan Majors’ MCU problems started earlier than we realized as ‘The Marvels’ suffering a shocking exit comes to light

To best summarize everything that’s gone on in the Marvel sphere today, I need only name-drop the best multiversal movie not from the MCU: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yes, thanks to a shocking exposé on how much Marvel’s 2023 has sucked, to put it plainly, a lot has emerged regarding how the franchise’s Phase Five is shaping up, from Blade undergoing a “bizarre” metamorphosis to The Marvels’ director ditching the production before it was complete.

Jonathan Majors might still be attached to the MCU, but Marvel has been doubting his staying power since Quantumania

One of the biggest revelations to come from the aforementioned shocking exposé, which dropped on our laps courtesy of Variety, is that Marvel does indeed have doubts about continuing with Jonathan Majors as Kang. The surprising thing is that the studio started getting cold feet before the actor’s much-publicized legal issues began. It was apparently the poor performance of Quantumania that left Marvel questioning the intelligence of its planned “Majors-led phase.” Given that execs have been ruminating on this for three-quarters of a year now, it’s curious that Majors remains the key figure in the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta concerned Marvel when she jumped ship from the movie during post-production

Pity The Marvels. Its theatrical release this November has been overshadowed by bad news and more bad news. In the latest unencouraging update, we’ve discovered that director Nia DaCosta went and upped sticks before the film had even been completed. Per Variety, the Candyman filmmaker ditched the project during post-production in order to begin work on drama film Hedda, starring Marvel’s own Tessa Thompson. As one inside source succinctly put it, “If you’re directing a $250 million movie, it’s kind of weird for the director to leave with a few months to go.”

Blade making its two-time Oscar-winning star the “fourth lead” proves it might need to be staked for its own good

What’s going on with Blade? That’s such a good question, as it seems not even Marvel knows the answer to that. It’s an open secret that the reboot of Wesley Snipes’ Daywalker has been plagued with something more deadly than vampires — namely, creative differences — ever since its announcement in 2019, but now we’re learning just how far astray Marvel has gone with this promising project. One script got so focused on other characters that Mahershala Ali’s hero was described as “the fourth lead.” If a lucrative two-time Oscar winner like Ali is being lost in the mix like that, then maybe it would be best if Blade was put out of its misery after all.

