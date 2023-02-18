To say the MCU’s Phase Five hasn’t had quite the incredible launch we all hoped for would be like saying Ant-Man is a bit small. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally out there for all to see, and the dissatisfied reactions are already rolling in following poor reviews. And yet that’s still not the biggest concern of the day as Marvel has gone and confirmed a major delay that is set to send multiple other projects tumbling in due course. Happy birthday, Phase Five! At least it’s been a memorable one…

Phase Five is only one day old, but The Marvels delay has already sent it into disarray

Photo via Marvel Studios

Nice try, Marvel. You thought you could sneak that huge delay past us with a shiny new poster? Well, OK, it worked for a bit but then once we’d gotten over the clever design (featuring all three heroines’ logos) we realized what the true message of this update about The Marvels was. Yes, the film is no longer set to be a summer blockbuster but instead will be coming this November. While a bit of a bummer, at least it means the gap between it and 2024’s Captain America: New World Order won’t be 10 months long. Nevertheless, the fandom is still in meltdown over the news.

Secret Invasion losing its spring release slot might not be a secret anymore

Photo via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

At the same time, more savvy MCU stans have quickly deduced that The Marvels delay must mean that another related project is set to be pushed back as well. While not officially confirmed, it doesn’t take a Shuri-level genius to guess that Secret Invasion will act as something of a prequel to the Brie Larson sequel. We can infer, then, that the lack of promotion for this Samuel L. Jackson show means it’s no longer set to arrive this spring as planned, and that’s a contributing factor in the associated movie’s release shuffle. The smart money is on Loki assuming the spring lot and SI jumping back to August/September.

Quantumania is guilty of a lot of sins, but its biggest might be how it treated an underrated Avengers: Endgame favorite

Photo via Marvel Studios

There’s a lot that’s wrong with Quantumania, but on the day of its release, folks are remembering the first sin it ever committed – at least in some people’s eyes. While Kathryn Newton is a charming addition to the MCU as our new Cassie, certain people are still sore that Marvel didn’t bring back Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s teen daughter from Avengers: Endgame, with the actress only finding out about her recasting when the news broke online. Again, no one’s pitting the two actresses against each other, but many agree this was an unforgivably cruel move from the studio.

