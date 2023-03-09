To say the MCU isn’t in the best place right now would be like saying Jonathan Majors is a little bit buff. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania emphasizing, not erasing, problems that arose during Phase Five, it definitely feels like the franchise has lost its way somewhere, and even the people making these movies have started to agree. What’s more, a Marvel Comics icon is predicting that DC is already set to take over from the MCU before James Gunn’s era officially begins. Let’s dig in…

Marvel celebrates International Women’s Day with a new Disney Plus series that’s getting a lot more love than Ant-Man 3

Photo via Marvel Studios

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and Marvel Studios celebrated the occasion with the release of MPower, a new docuseries highlighting the leading ladies of the MCU. And — you know what — the stylish four-part show is going down a whole lot better than most of what Marvel has supplied over the past couple of years, with folks online praising it for its insightful interviews with many of the franchise’s biggest stars (including Brie Larson) and gorgeous animated sequences. Check it out now if you’ve yet to do so.

Quantumania and Kang Dynasty writer admits the MCU has “gotten a little calcified” heading into Phase Five

Photo via Marvel Studios

Quantumania screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who’s also penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has proven himself to be an endless font of surprising soundbites, from his love of causing fan division to his spoilers for Phase Five’s future. His latest comments follow the same trend as he’s gone so far as to somewhat admit that the MCU has maybe lost some energy. When quizzed on the backlash to recent efforts, Loveness suggested that the studio has “gotten a little calcified” and that its current lack of drive can be compared to Scott Lang at the beginning of Ant-Man 3. In the words of Marge Simpson, it’s true… but he shouldn’t say it!

A Marvel Comics legend thinks Shazam! Fury of the Gods spells the beginning of the end for the MCU’s dominance over cinema

Photo via Warner Bros.

You’d think it was International Benedict Arnold Day going by the rate Marvel’s own creatives are throwing shade on the brand. Except while Loveness’ comments are more diplomatic, comic book king Mark Millar has gone so far as to totally throw his lot behind the MCU’s Distinguished Competition. In a glowing early review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the Kick-Ass and Kingsman creator — whose work in the Ultimates universe was also a big influence on Phase One — is predicting this is the start of the DCU usurping Marvel’s position as the peak of superhero cinema. Will he be proved right come March 17? Twitter isn’t so sure…

One of the MCU’s biggest hopes for the future might’ve never intended to become an actor until joining Marvel, but we fully intend to keep supplying you with all the latest developments from the House of Ideas, so don’t go anywhere.