Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not have delivered the goods in terms of setting the stage for Phase Five and the rest of the Multiverse Saga as much as we wanted, but apparently we can look forward to some serious carnage to come in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In fact, this might turn out to be a case of being careful what you wish for. Although drumming up some fresh hate from Marvel fans sounds like it might actually be the intended end goal. Let’s dig in…

Kang confirmed to murder many an Avenger come The Kang Dynasty

Image via Marvel Studios

After his less-than-victorious debut in Quantumania, Marvel fans have been wondering if Kang can conquer underwhelming expectations to be the big bad the Multiverse Saga deserves. Well, he might just manage it as screenwriter Jeff Loveness has continued his bizarrely spoiler-filled press streak by confirming that Jonathan Majors’ villain will indeed commit multiple Avengers-level murders in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Are these permanent deaths we’re talking about here or the kind that can be reversed like Thanos’ kills in Avengers: Infinity War? Who will he murder? The answers await us on… May 2, 2025? Oh snap, that’s ages away.

Quantumania scribe reveals he revels in all the division the MCU threequel has caused

Image via Marvel Studios

In yet another example of Jeff Loveness saying whatever the heck he likes and enjoying watching the internet burn, the screenwriter — who made his Marvel debut with Quantumania — has now unveiled that he actually enjoys basking in all the backlash the latest MCU film has generated. Loveness has outed his unusual opinion that “it’s fun to have a divisive movie,” admitting that he’s seeing the funny side of the terrible reviews and disappointed reactions from the fandom that has surrounded what should have been an acclaimed opener to Phase Five. You do you, Jeff. You do you.

Even Jonathan Majors thinks his Creed III character is a Kang variant

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

What with Jonathan Majors owning the big screen right now, thanks to Quantumania and Creed III being the two biggest movies in the world, naturally Marvel fans took no time in wondering if his Rocky-verse character could actually tie into the MCU. Hilariously, it’s not just the fans who are wondering this either as Majors himself has revealed that he too thinks his Creed III character, Damian, might actually be a Kang variant, which would therefore throw the franchise into the Marvel multiverse. The jury is still out on whether Michael B. Jordan thinks Donnie is a Killmonger variant, though.

Fans might not trust Sony to make the Spider-Man spinoff movie we all want the right way, but trust us that more Marvel news is coming shortly.