Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased

Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”

Black Panther 2 might be imminent, but its spinoff series sure isn’t

Photo via Marvel Studios

We’re now just over a week from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entering cinemas, and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart TV series has almost finished filming ahead of its release next fall. Unfortunately, not every project in the Panther-verse is progressing so smoothly. Remember that Wakanda-centric Disney Plus show that was announced some time ago? Well, producer Nate Moore has now admitted that it’s “not as far along as people want it to be” and it sounds like the series is still at the spitballing stage. So we might be waiting for this one (Wakanda) forever.

Prepare for the rebirth of War Machine as Phase Five beckons

Photo via Marvel Studios

Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes has been zooming around the MCU since the very beginning, albeit with a different face initially, but it seems we’re finally about to get to know a lot more about who he is beneath his War Machine armor. Don Cheadle has promised that his upcoming role in Secret Invasion, hitting Disney Plus in early 2023, will act as a “rebirth” of the character. Not to mention his very own Armor Wars movie that’s in the works. That’s enough to make the Rhodey roadies rowdy.

Marvel gave Don Cheadle a crazy-short window to decide if he wanted to join the MCU

Photo via Marvel Studios

Speaking of Cheadle, it’s somewhat strange to rewatch Iron Man nowadays and see Terrence Howard in the role of Rhodey, as the character is so indistinguishable from his successor at this stage. But it turns out things could’ve gone very differently as Cheadle has revealed that Marvel only gave him two hours to decide if he wanted to replace Howard in Iron Man 2 back in the day – and that was during his daughter’s birthday party!

How long will it be before the Russos come back to Marvel? Here’s your answer…

Image via Marvel Studios

The Russo brothers are among the most significant architects of the MCU — thanks to helming a couple of Captain America and Avengers movies apiece — so naturally fans are desperate to see them return to the franchise as we know they are two pairs of extremely capable hands. Unfortunately, the ever-busy brothers have made clear that they have so many projects and big plans on the docket that there won’t be the opportunity for them to direct another Marvel film for at least another decade. So don’t count them in for Secret Wars.

Return tomorrow, folks, for more of the latest morsels to come from the Marvel machine.