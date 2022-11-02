Don Cheadle teases a ‘rebirth’ for War Machine in ‘Secret Invasion’

Secret Invasion is one of the next big Marvel projects to look forward to after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To hype us up, Don Cheadle, who plays Colonel James Rhodes, also known as War Machine in the MCU, shared a few details about what to expect of his character in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Cheadle hinted towards a more fleshed out Rhodey who exists outside of being a set piece in the Avengers lineup and Tony Stark’s right hand man. He teases that audiences will get to understand War Machine and his motivations on a much deeper level than the fairly surface-level stuff we’ve seen from the character up until this point.

The actor posed questions that the show will aim to address, such as Rhodey’s life outside of being an Avenger and his personal desires and goals, per his conversation with Entertainment Weekly:

“A lot of these things we haven’t seen before, so there’s a good opportunity to explore all that stuff and hopefully create a full character that now, when we see the suit, we see everything else – we know what’s behind it. It’s a rebirth in a way, it’s coming back to this character but we’ve never gone to the places we’re about to go to in the show. So I feel like we’re in some ways just getting to know him, even after all this time.”

Even if Rhodey’s been more of a surface level supporting character in his MCU existence, we’ve certainly come to love Don Cheadle in the role of War Machine over the years. It turns out, however, Cheadle had little more than a split second to make his decision on whether or not he would take the role – we’re glad he did.

Secret Invasion will be streaming on Disney Plus some time in 2023. It won’t be the last we see of War Machine though – we’ll eventually see him again in Armor Wars.