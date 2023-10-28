Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ is outed as a secret ‘Avengers: Endgame’ sequel as Chris Hemsworth’s MCU return could break a 36-year-old record

What would ramp up interest in The Marvels? Presumably that’s the big question that’s been debated at Marvel Towers in recent weeks following reports that the film was projecting for a weak opening at the box office. Well, Marvel might now have cracked it with the latest, shocking promo.

Elsewhere, Chris Hemsworth would earn himself a unique accolade in the history of comic book cinema if a much-rumored MCU comeback comes to pass and Loki is giving us a multiverse of migraines with its most alarming twist yet.

The Marvels is transformed into a direct sequel to Endgame as Marvel pulls out the big guns

Marvel’s definitely doing its all to turn around the slightly ambivalent reaction to the incoming The Marvels. First, the studio spoiled a big cameo and we’ve got half a mind to wonder if those crazy post-credits scene rumors were leaked by Kevin Feige to drum up further interest. The latest attempt? This new promo for the Brie Larson vehicle does its best to convince us that the film is a secret sequel to Avengers: Endgame, by making copious use of archive footage of the MCU’s greatest hour and even playing the Avengers theme. Considering Alan Silvestri’s track induces a Pavlovian response in Marvel fans, this trick might’ve actually done the job, but we’ll find out on Nov. 10.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor 5 would destroy a superhero cinema record that’s practically as old as he is

Photo via Walt Disney Studios

Despite Love and Thunder causing a storm for all the wrong reasons last summer, it still feels like it’s only a matter of time before Thor 5 is announced, especially with both The Marvels and Loki doing their darndest to make us believe Chris Hemsworth’s coming back sooner than expected. Well, if the Asgardian Australian does end up leading his fifth starring feature he’ll be the very first superhero actor to ever receive that honor, as the rule of thumb has been to cap a franchise at four ever since the late, great Christopher Reeve bowed out with 1987’s Superman: The Quest for Peace.

Loki doubles down on the habit of a lifetime by making us question everything we know about the MCU timeline

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Loki has always caused headaches for its confusing time travel shenanigans, but season 2’s fourth episode went further than ever before by making us wonder if — spoilers!!! — the entire MCU had just been destroyed before our very eyes. The fact that we recently found out that Loki takes place before the rest of the Multiverse Saga is only adding to our confusion. As for what this means for Jonathan Majors’ continued commitment as Kang or even for The Marvels is anyone’s guess. Now that’s how you do a cliffhanger, I suppose, even if you have to copy your homework from somewhere else on Disney Plus.