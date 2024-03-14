Latest Marvel News: The MCU drops a Disney Plus bombshell we knew was coming all along as Sony teases the end of its cinematic universe is nigh

Madame Web might be the most embarrassing superhero movie bomb in… forever, but you can’t deny that it’s made a much bigger impact on the world than most middling Marvel films. It’s been roasted on SNL, got namedropped at the Oscars, and it may just have killed off an entire cinematic universe.

Recommended Videos

But, before we get to that, Disney Plus has just dropped a rib-tickling gag that would’ve been a whole lot funnier if we hadn’t already seen the punchline coming a year ago…

Agatha was Agatha all along… Well, duh

Screengrab via Disney Plus

The final — and we mean it this time — title and logo for the upcoming WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness has supposedly been revealed. And, everyone, pretend to act shocked. According to this, the show won’t be titled Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, or Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, but just Agatha. You see, it was Agatha… all along. Keeping a sense of mystery and confusion around the show before basing the title around the character’s fan-favorite song is a fun bit of marketing on Marvel’s part, but let’s be honest, we all saw this coming months ago. And here’s the receipts to prove it.

Venom 3‘s official title suggests Sony knows the game is up

Image via Venom/Disney Plus

We have just the one Marvel Studios movie coming this year — Deadpool & Wolverine, of course — but because we’ve clearly done something to offend the movie gods, we’re also getting not one, not two but three different entries in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. It’s just possible the end for this failed yet foolhardy franchise is in sight, however, as Venom 3‘s official title has been released… and it suggests it’ll close out the trilogy. Arriving in theaters on Oct. 25, it’s called Venom: The Last Dance. With Madame Web even more unlikely to get a sequel than Morbius, and August’s Kraven the Hunter surely facing the same fate, could this be it for the Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man?

X-Men ’97 losing its showrunner a week before its premiere means the MCU hasn’t changed

Screenshot via Marvel Animation/Disney Plus

For a moment there, we had hope. Hope that 2024 would be a very different year for Marvel than 2023 and the franchise wouldn’t be overshadowed by controversies and scandals anymore. And then, just one week before X-Men ’97 hits Disney Plus, we find out that showrunner Beau DeMayo has been unceremoniously removed from the series with immediate effect, even being banned from attending the premiere. Clearly, there is more to come out here, in what is an even more sudden and unexpected firing than Jonathan Majors as Kang. And we were just hoping for some controversy-free cartoon entertainment. Ah, well, maybe next time. Deadpool & Wolverine, you have four months to stay out of trouble.