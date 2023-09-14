‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ rumored to resurrect a dead title is further proof that Marvel is playing tricks on us

Title changes are nothing new at Marvel. As a studio that announces projects years in advance, working titles often find themselves on the cutting room floor, eventually replaced with new, more fitting ones. Captain America: Brave New World is a perfect example of this and let’s not forget Avengers: Endgame was once just Infinity Wars Part 2. But that all pales in comparison to the head-spinning amount of times Marvel has changed the title of its Disney Plus series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

In case you missed the news, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is no more. Whether or not it evokes a feeling of fanged CW vampires, the WandaVision spin-off is now formally titled Darkhold Diaries, but the latest rumors floating around on the internet suggest it might not stop there.

If you recall, the very first title attached to the Disney Plus series was Agatha: House of Harkness. That was eventually changed to Coven of Chaos, but now the latest gossip on the playground (otherwise known as X, or just Twitter for those who hate Elon Musk) suggests that the original title will become the name of one of the show’s episodes. Said episode is rumored to delve into Agatha’s past marriage to Rio Vidal and offer a glimpse of Agatha’s mother, Evanora Harkness.

Image via X/Twitter

Rio Vidal is rumored to be played by Aubrey Plaza, a new character created specifically for the show. In addition to fueling the fire that Marvel is playing tricks on us with these name changes, the update reinforces those rumors that Agatha will be bisexual. This is the first mention of a marriage between Agatha and Rio Vidal. Previously, they were just rumored to be in a “relationship.”

Moreover, should House of Harkness indeed become an episode title, we wouldn’t be surprised if Coven of Chaos and Darkhold Diaries follow suit. Let’s not forget, Joe Locke once posted a photo from the set of a chairback with the title Agnes of Westview and Aubrey Plaza did the same with Darkhold Diaries long before the latter became official. That means there have been a total of four titles attached to the show in one way or another, which is suspicious no matter which way you spin it.

Indeed, it all feeds into the idea that Marvel knows exactly what it’s doing, and all this quote-unquote indecision is just a smoke screen for unveiling individual episodes of the show. It’s a bold move, to be sure — and right now it’s nothing but a rumor — but when it comes to Agatha you either go bold or go home.