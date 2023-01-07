Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..

The Young Avengers haven’t even assembled on-screen yet, but they’re already uniting IRL to take on the trolls

Images via Marvel Studios

As we head into Phase Five, we’re fully expecting the Young Avengers to form pretty soon, given that so many of the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes made their debuts over the past couple of years. Well, while we’re yet to see the team assemble to save the world on our screens, two of the MCU’s newest stars have united in real-life to fight a different battle. Doctor Strange 2‘s own America Chavez, Xochitl Gomez, has revealed that she and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani have bonded over facing internet trolls. It’s plain wrong that these two upcoming actresses have had to face that kind of thing online, but at least we know the Young Avengers have got each other’s backs, much like the OG Avengers before them.

It turns out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nearly featured the MCU’s first ever F-bomb… from a very unlikely source

Image via Marvel Studios

While PG-13 movies are allowed one use of the word, Marvel Studios has stood out from the pack by never indulging in deploying any F-bombs in any of its films to date, preferring instead to retain its relatively squeaky-clean, family-friendly image. But it turns out that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost made MCU history by being the first of the franchise’s outings to feature the F-word. The sequel’s original script has been shared, revealing that Ironheart’s original reaction to facing the Talokanil for the first time was a lot more expletive-filled than what we ended up with on screen. It looks like we’re going to have to wait for Deadpool 3 before the MCU breaks this barrier.

The notion of Dwayne Johnson playing an X-Men icon goes down like a lead (or maybe rock) balloon with Marvel fans

Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/Marvel Studios

With his DC career over before it even really begun, the door is wide open for Dwayne Johnson to enter the MCU. The only problem is that fans don’t seem to want him anywhere near the Marvel universe. Case in point, the idea has been floated that The Rock could be cast as Colossus in the incoming X-Men reboot, given his sheer size matching the metal mutant’s beefy bod from the comics. That idea didn’t really get the chance to grow legs, however, thanks to an avalanche of angry reactions blasting the fan-casting as a terrible idea. There are other options out there for Johnson, including the Sentry or the Thing, but it seems that the majority of Marvelites would prefer it if Black Adam ended up being his final comic book movie.

