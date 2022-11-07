Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.

Tom Holland rumored to return as Spider-Man in one of next year’s hottest sequels

via Marvel Studios

It’s only been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Tom Holland has been enjoying a well-earned rest after working almost nonstop since his teenage years, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from kicking off that a surprisingly swift return as everyone’s favorite web-slinger could be on the cards – albeit with a twist.

A report making the rounds has claimed that both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical Peter Parker and the PlayStation version voiced by Yuri Lowenthal are being eyed for cameo appearances in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, although there’s no word on whether Holland will lend his vocal talents should it happen. He’s mentioned more than once that he’d love to get involved with the franchise, though, so let’s keep those fingers crossed.

Marvel fans and Pierce Brosnan to blame for Black Adam skipping China?

Photo via Warner Bros

One of the most bizarre stories to emerge recently from the world of costumed crimefighters found a combination of Pierce Brosnan, the Dalai Lama, and Marvel fans being blamed for DCU epic Black Adam being ignored for the Chinese release it looked destined for given star and producer Dwayne Johnson’s popularity in the country.

The former James Bond was spotted wearing the insignia of the Dalai Lama during a recent press tour, and Marvel fans reportedly cottoned on to the fact and kicked up a social media stink. As things stand, Black Adam hasn’t been officially approved or denied by the notoriously strict censorship board, even if the reasons why sound almost too bizarre to be true.

Fans are desperately hoping Wonder Man really is going to give Saul a call

via Universal

News of Bob Odenkirk’s potential involvement in the Disney Plus Wonder Man series first emerged a few days ago, and it feels as though the beloved Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star has been trending ever since – potentially because that’s exactly what happened.

Concrete word has been impossible to come by, but based on the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to the mere hint of such a dream casting coming true, let’s hope Kevin Feige is scrambling to push the boat out and secure his services.

The return of a fan favorite, the potential edition of a brand new one, and the prospect of 007 and MCU supporters pushing for a $200 million superhero movie to find itself shut out of the world’s second-largest market for cinema? Like we said, it’s a weird and wonderful place in the world of Marvel, so make sure to check back tomorrow for the latest.