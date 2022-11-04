‘Breaking Bad’ fans are praying for this MCU casting rumor to be true

From the ever-popular Andy Serkis to the legendary Harrison Ford, the MCU is undeniably crawling with plenty of big-name stars that have jumped ship from other possible projects and joined the Marvel fray. And while a considerable portion of stars have already been confirmed for future MCU projects, another eye-popping actor has caught the attention of backers and fans around the world — and that person would be Bob Odenkirk.

After it was hinted that the Breaking Bad star could be joining Aubrey Plaza as the MCU’s newest treasured commodity, the internet seemingly created a stir of anticipation and excitement. The finer details of this news have yet to be officially confirmed, but the eye-catching rumors are pointing towards Odenkirk joining the cast of the upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios is eyeing to cast Bob Odenkirk in a key role in ‘WONDER MAN’.



(Source: https://t.co/K1t9UDG0oM) pic.twitter.com/N5TD9Gsk2y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2022

In the aftermath of the pulse-pounding rumors, Marvel fans as far as the naked eye can see have already been drawing up ideas for Odenkirk’s arrival in the popular verse — which includes a possible lawyer-esque meeting between Odenkirk and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil).

I’ll only accept the Bob Odenkirk Wonder Man news if we get to see these two mfs in a legal dispute at some point in the MCU pic.twitter.com/2NvPJ8sCom — Aidan (@MetalGearLMAO) November 3, 2022

Plenty of folks probably share this same sentiment.

Would watch just for Bob Odenkirk! https://t.co/4wcGwky5Ui — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) November 3, 2022

Move over, Megan Thee Stallion — there’s a new hottie in the MCU.

I’m tired of people pretending Bob Odenkirk isn’t sexy… that’s a hottie FR — josh spankiewicz ☭ (@gnarlylauryn) November 3, 2022

Bob in the superhero fandom is all we’ve ever wanted.

Bob Odenkirk finally joining a superhero project: pic.twitter.com/bfDoWkT1gj — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) November 3, 2022

As previously mentioned, this news is merely speculation at this point, and the actual confirmation of Odenkirk in the MCU has yet to be publicly announced. Still, the hype for the Better Call Saul star’s arrival is arguably bigger than ever, and it’s likely that we’ll hear legit confirmation sooner rather than later.