Latest Netflix News: The ‘One Piece’ trailer is real, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ director explains the film’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ influences

Netflix is gearing up for the release of One Piece as They Cloned Tyrone director talks about his inspirations for the film’s plot, a reboot is sneaking in under the radar as Netflix continues its cancellations, and a pulse-pounding documentary has taken over Netflix’s top 10 across the globe. The latest Netflix news is back for your reading pleasure.

A note before we begin: though this article will discuss Netflix’s latest offerings, the joint Screen Actors Guild/Writers Guild of America strike is currently ongoing. It’s important to note that the writers and actors working over at Netflix haven’t been treated equitably in the past, and that these projects wouldn’t be possible without the casts and crews working on them. If you have the time and the inclination, take a look at our guide to helping the striking writers and actors. There are plenty of ways to support them, even from home, and as the strike continues, more support will be necessary.

Netflix’s latest, live-action anime adaptation is getting a trailer soon

Image via Viz Media

With an eye-watering $144 million price tag — its eight episodes have a budget of $18 million apiece — and a hugely successful global fanbase, One Piece’s upcoming Netflix adaptation has a lot to live up to. Although the August 31 date of the series’ maiden voyage is creeping up on us, the series is set to receive its first trailer soon, according to Marc Jobst (who also helms the first two episodes of the series). Fans got their first glimpse of the live-action series just last month, and they’re still waiting trepidatiously for more footage.

The streamer’s history with anime adaptations — fans remember Cowboy Bebop and Death Note all too well — has meant that viewers have been cautiously excited about the project thus far. With a new trailer coming soon, hopefully, they’ll be able to get a better grasp on the show before it airs.

They Cloned Tyrone perfectly encapsulates its inspiration

Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

Though They Cloned Tyrone hasn’t received much promotion — the AMPTP can be thanked for that — the film has received better reviews than either Barbie or Oppenheimer. The eclectic film draws from many genres in order to tell its story, but director Juel Taylor now says one of the biggest inspirations for the film is none other than the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Yes, the filmmaker explained that the movie was crafted out of a desire to create “a bootleg Scooby-Doo.” Explaining the similarities, the director pointed out that both feature a cast of characters none of whom you would normally find near a crime-scene investigation. Taylor also explained that their offbeat nature and unique set of abilities also make both sets of characters perfectly suited to solve their particular brand of mystery. “I think those two things came together to create the plot in the story, so to speak,” Taylor said.

A forgotten critical darling is getting a Netflix reboot next month

Image via Universal

Though The River Wild hasn’t had the biggest impact since its release, the 1994 thriller — about a family trying to white water raft when they’re held hostage by criminals — is set to gain a fresh coat of paint when its television series adaptation, River Wild, premieres on Netflix next month.

The series will star Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, who are married in real-life, as a pair of estranged siblings who decide to go on a whitewater rafting trip with their childhood friend (Taran Killian). But when a fugitive from the law sets his sights on the party, the rafting trip becomes a battle for survival.

The series has snuck up on fans — likely due to the lack of much promotion. Although Barbie and Oppenheimer are flourishing during the protests, the AMPTP’s refusal to negotiate has led to a full-blown strike, which means actors are unable to do press for their projects. It’s likely this won’t be an uncommon occurrence for smaller projects as the strike stretches on.

…but Netflix has cancelled another series

Image via Netflix

The way Netflix is going through series, it might not have anything other than Stranger Things on it soon. The streamer has now cancelled its 21st series this year, a British mockumentary known as Hard Cell. The series, which premiered in April of 2022, starred Catherine Tate in what’s basically “The–Office-meets-prison.”

Though the series wasn’t a huge hit, and it also wasn’t a critical darling, its cancellation is the perfect encapsulation of one of the biggest issues hitting the industry today. It seems as though Tate herself was unaware of the show’s cancellation — a not-uncommon occurrence amongst writers, showrunners, and creators in today’s entertainment industry.

The removal of the series from the streamer’s catalog also highlights the loss of several streaming-only series, which can now only be seen through illegal channels. Some speculate that this practice is in preparation for a new cost-cutting tactic: with streaming content, SAG members do not receive any type of residuals from streams per show — something which SAG is trying to change with this current strike. If the AMPTP accedes to this demand, then removing series from streaming will keep them from having to pay out residuals, and they get a nice tax-write off on top of that.

The latest, pulse-raising documentary makes it to the Top 10 in 38 different countries

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Deepest Breath, a documentary about Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini and her attempt to break a world record alongside safety instructor Stephen Keenan, has struck a chord with audiences. In fact, alongside debuting on the top 10 in 38 different countries, The Deepest Breath debuted the sixth most-watched feature-length project on the streaming site.

The movie has a whopping 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 82% from critics. Its depiction of the enduring human spirit has won over audiences and critics alike — and with a dearth of scripted content about to come soon, unscripted programming and documentaries are likely to continue rising in popularity.