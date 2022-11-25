Doctor Who appears to be on a streak these days, with the show reigniting interest in its future prospects with the return of David Tennant and Russell T. Davies, Jodie Whittaker’s tenure coming to a respectful end, and many former incarnations making a comeback for a brand new audio adventure across time and space. Now, to cap off yesterday’s celebrations of the 59th anniversary, the Guinness World Records has announced that an old companion, Ian Chesterton (portrayed by William Russell), has broken a TV record that is yet another testament to the sci-fi show’s incredible success.

Meanwhile, Marvel drops the ball on a huge Guardians of the Galaxy twist by spoiling it a little too early. Though James Gunn is probably fuming right about now, even despite the Mouse House’s best attempts to retrace their steps, the secret is now out in the open.

Star Wars fans now want a prequel anime after awesome art depicts what could’ve been

Image via Reddit

You can’t find a Star Wars fan who won’t sing the praises of The Clone Wars animated series by Dave Filoni, but as far as spinoff media is concerned, some parts of the community are just realizing that there was probably another way to go about it, one that involves a certain medium from out in the East that is slowly but surely dominating the entertainment industry.

Imagine how awesome it would’ve been if the Clone Wars era was rebooted as an anime series with its peculiar art style. Thanks to new art circulating online, we no longer have to rely on our imagination. The bad news is that an anime prequel is probably not going to happen. The good news, though, is that we have the next best thing in the form of Star Wars Visions, which is soon returning in early 2023 with another season.

Doctor Who companion breaks Guinness World Record

Image via BBC

Look, we all have our gripes with the Chris Chibnall era, but if there’s one thing the outgoing showrunner could do well, it was to reference Classic Who in a subtly heartbreaking way. Whittaker’s final episode, The Power of the Doctor, was no exception in this regard, bringing back a number of previous Tardis occupants on top of Tegan and Ace for Thirteenth’s last hurrah. One of these was a beloved science teacher named Ian Chesterton, companion to William Hartnell’s First Doctor from the original cast.

Now, according to Guinness World Records, Chesterton’s actor William Russell has broken the record for the longest gap between a TV appearance with 57 years and 120 days. Nice to see that the OG gang is keeping it real in unexpected ways.

Disney spoils a major Guardians of the Galaxy twist, and there’s no coming back from it now

Image via Marvel Studios

Warning: The following paragraph contains spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Read ahead at your own discretion.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will soon become available to stream on Disney Plus, but the company may have dropped the ball on a huge spoiler with its MCU miniseries, Marvel Legends. In the latest episode, which recaps events from Guardians Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, there’s a clip from the upcoming special outing that features Drax and Mantis discussing a long-theorized development. Apparently, the adorable Celestial portrayed by Pom Klementieff is none other than Star-Lord’s half-sister.

Disney has since gone into panic mode and deleted the episodes, but everyone who follows MCU updates on the internet, which is basically the entire fandom, should know about this by now.