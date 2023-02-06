Now that James Gunn has proven that he knows what it takes to make the DCU successful, his haters are changing tactics by taking aim at the filmmaker’s directorial chops, questioning whether he’d be the right man to direct Superman: Legacy as well as write it.

Meanwhile, a new movie from an unlikely director finally topples Avatar: The Way of Water as the box office king after two months of supremacy, though James Cameron wouldn’t lose any sleep over it now.

DC fans don’t want James Gunn himself directing Superman: Legacy, as nonsensical as that sounds

Image via DC

James Gunn’s most important responsibility as the head of DCU is to make sure that the big three have a prominent place in the announced line-up. That’s why, in more ways than one, the upcoming Superman: Legacy is the most important flick on the horizon. And since Gunn himself is writing the script, it’s also highly likely that he’ll be at the helm when the cameras start rolling.

As hard as it may be to believe, though, a lot of fans don’t approve of this obvious development, and God alone knows for what reason. After all, we’re talking about one of the most successful comic book directors of all time, whose contributions to both Marvel and DC are the most prestigious curriculum vitae anyone could ask for. There’s just no appeasing the internet when it decides to turn on you, is there?

Old ladies unite to dethrone Avatar: The Way of Water after two months of box office domination

via 20th Century Studios

It looks like Avatar: The Way of Water is finally ready to give up the box office crown after two record-breaking months. And the movies to deal it the killing blow? M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, followed by 80 for Brady. After netting $2.174 billion and turning into the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, the second Avatar movie lost its momentum this week, to be replaced by those respective flicks at the domestic box office chart.

Pedro Pascal makes the internet wish he was playing Mario in the animated movie after this hilarious The Last of Us and Super Mario mashup

Screengrab via YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal is a world-class star that can pull off any role, as proven by his latest lead role in HBO’s The Last of Us. Now, a hilarious SNL skit taking the geekdom by storm proposes a mashup of Naughty Dog’s iconic 2013 video game and Nintendo’s Super Mario, and the result is every bit as side-splitting as you’d imagine. Now, we’re definitely sure the movie producers could’ve at least tried to pick a better actor than Chris Pratt.