We’ve seen impatient fans get up to a lot of unruly and unpredictable activities on social media because they had nothing better to do as they waited for their favorite piece of pop culture to make a comeback, but the phenomenon surrounding James Gunn‘s DCU reboot continues to leave us dumbfounded. In fact, even the filmmaker, who is a veteran of this stage, isn’t sure how to react anymore.

As we try to wrap our heads around the latest DCU rumor connecting Superman: Legacy to the… erm, adult industry, Marvel VFX artists have come out yet again to lambast the corporate for their ridiculous expectations and deadlines.

Star Wars fans ponder a question that’s been sitting at the heart of the story for 4 decades

via Lucasfilm

When you’ve watched the first Star Wars trilogy a hundred times, you begin to think about certain plot elements in a way that no other sane person would be able to imitate. For instance, a lot of fans have wondered over the years about how the Death Star moved through space without being a conventional battleship, and pondering this question yet again in a viral thread, they’ve managed to come up with a lot of compelling and hilarious answers.

VFX artists say you’re not allowed to have a personal life when you work for Marvel

Image via Marvel Studios

We knew that the Mouse House was overworking its CG artists, but according to what several insiders have revealed, the situation is more dire than we imagined. One person essentially claims that Marvel doesn’t allow its crew to have a personal life, and they’re so particular about their requests that they even consider your marital status as a criterion for employment. This might not be the perfect time for this, especially amid the ongoing WGA strike, but perhaps the VFX industry would do well to unionize as well, or things are going to get even worse.

‘You can’t possibly believe that’: James Gunn baffled by the latest DCU rumor

Image via Warner Bros.

For some reason that no one has been able to figure out yet, there’s a rumor circulating online that says a prominent adult industry icon (Johnny Sins) is coming on board to portray Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s planned DCU reboot. While it seems like all the director does these days is deflect these wild rumors, this one is leaving him utterly speechless.

When one fan asked for clarification, Gunn simply wrote: “Oh my God, you can’t possibly believe that.” I think we’re getting really close to breaking James Gunn, folks.