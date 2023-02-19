The Boys still hasn’t given up on mocking the MCU, which is quite on brand when you think the entire series is a satirical parody of the superhero genre that can never take itself too seriously. This time, the Prime show’s social media account has come up with the perfect Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania joke to celebrate Scott Lang’s return to the big screens.

On the other side of the superhero sphere, James Gunn continues to interact with his DCU fans about future plans, and he recently made something very clear about the Dark Knight’s age in the upcoming reboot.

Is Marvel’s Quantum Realm a real place? The answer is not as straightforward as you’d think

via Marvel Studios

You can always expect superhero cinema to undermine every rule of physics out there to simply look cooler, and the MCU has never been an exception in this regard. That being said, what you see in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the guise of the so-called “quantum realm” isn’t actually a completely made-up concept. A physicist has recently explained that the quantum realm does exist, though it isn’t exactly similar to the kind of place you see in the Ant-Man threequel.

The Boys trolls Ant-Man over that viral Thanos fan theory again

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

There was a time when the entire geekdom was rooting for Ant-Man to defeat the Mad Titan by shrinking and making his way up the villain’s nether regions, only to expand again and blow him to a million pieces from the inside. While Marvel Studios couldn’t do this in Endgame for rather obvious reasons, The Boys had no such restrictions, so they made that scene play out in the first episode of season 3.

Now, the show’s official Twitter account is taking a diabolical jab at Ant-Man for not defeating Thanos in the most sensical way imaginable. “Maybe in the quantum realm,” the tweet reads. “He’ll reach the prostate.” Talk about low-hanging fruit. Literally in this case.

James Gunn clears this particular misconception about Batman’s age in the DCU

Photo via Warner Bros.

DCU rumors are running rampant these days, and for some reason, people have gotten it in their heads that the Dark Knight will be 25 years old in the upcoming reboot. James Gunn is here to shut down that thought train as he has dozens of other speculative pieces over the past few weeks. According to what the new DCU boss said, the Man of Steel will be “younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple of years older than Superman.”