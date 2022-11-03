Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last

Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back in blue in Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

Almost 13 years after Avatar wowed audiences with its stunning visuals, but also left them slightly bored by its derivative story, James Cameron is back to do the same thing all over again with its long-awaited sequel The Way of Water, which is swimming into cinemas this December. The new trailer arrived this Wednesday, offering a better glimpse at what’s arguably an even greater technological achievement than the first film. But will it recapture the insane box office success of its predecessor?

The apocalypse will officially be here in just a few short months

The post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us has just landed a release date, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game coming to HBO on Jan. 15. The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal stars in the show as Joe, yet another grizzled hard nut who takes a young kid under his wing — in this case, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, not Baby Yoda. Although, hey, there’s a crossover we’d like to see.

Jennifer Lawrence really should’ve taken Adele’s advice about this awful sci-fi flick

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are two Hollywood heavyweights with a lot of smash-hit movies on their IMDb filmographies… But Passengers is not one of them, with the 2015 outer-space flop serving as a bum note on both of the actor’s resumes. It looks like Lawrence should’ve listened to an unlikely source of advice on this one, then, as The Hunger Games alum has admitted that none other than Adele told her not to accept the gig back in the day. Clearly, the Grammy-winning singer knows a thing or two about good sci-fi.

Star Wars fans still haven’t given up hope that a legendary Jedi could still return

Over in the Star Wars galaxy, the recent comeback of Yaddle of all characters in Tales of the Jedi has given fans, ahem, new hope that a different, much more significant, Jedi could still return to the saga. Yes, people remain convinced that we haven’t seen the last of Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu. To be fair, Jackson himself doesn’t think Mace is actually dead either, so he may well be cooking up something with Lucasfilm as we speak. Is it too much to ask for a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

