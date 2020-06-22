Laurence Fox Calls Out Harry Potter Stars For Supporting Trans Rights

As someone who takes sole credit for creating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, it was pretty depressing for fans to see J.K. Rowling go on a rant against the transgender community, which has since prompted a lot of controversy and backlash.

After all, the journey of the Boy Who Lived (or the Chosen One, as some would call him) and his friends as they grow up is one of many hardships. A story that, despite its shortcomings, can help a lot of damaged, neglected, and repressed individuals take comfort in knowing that there are other people out there who go through the same stuff, roughly speaking. This is why the writer’s transphobic comments over the past few weeks have gone viral and even inspired a lot of previous fans to try to “cancel” her. Even the franchise’s main stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne have all spoken out against Rowling.

All of which makes sense, right? As it only goes to prove that at least the people who portrayed these wonderful characters are more tolerant towards minorities. And yet, some have a different opinion on the matter. Recently, British actor and songwriter Laurence Fox compared the stars to spoiled millionaires who’ve turned on their “mother,” saying:

“Surely these rich list regulars are perfectly placed to say what they actually think, protected from the ever-tightening vice of censorship? Apparently not. Fearing for their virtue or their future or both, the three children rounded on their mother. We must hope for better from Neville Longbottom,”

In spite of this whirlwind, though, Rowling has made it perfectly clear that she’s still standing by her words. And she hasn’t been short on supporters, either. Still, it’s a bit premature to lash out at these actors due to the simple fact that they’ve stood up for something they know to be true and right.

Besides, if the voice of the majority of Harry Potter fans is anything to go by, it would seem that they actually appreciate the stars who’ve gone out of their way to defend the transgender community and their rights.