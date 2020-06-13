Rupert Grint Joins Harry Potter Stars And Calls Out J.K. Rowling’s Trans Views

For the past week or so, the internet has erupted with anger at a series of tweets J.K. Rowling shared voicing what many consider to be transphobic views. While the author is only double-downing on her stance, writing a 3,600 word essay in which she elaborates on her controversial opinions, the stars of the Harry Potter universe have spoken out to denounce her anti-trans words and to stand in solidarity with the trans community.

The Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was one of the first to share his thoughts online, with co-star Emma Watson echoing his comments on Twitter. The last of the main three stars of the original movies has now released a statement to much the same effect, as Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley opposite Radcliffe’s Potter and Watson’s Hermione Granger in all eight films, made the following statement via The Times:

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men,” he began. “We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgement.”

This is similar to Watson’s own words. “Trans people are who they say they are, and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the actress shared to her millions of social media followers, as well as encouraging people to donate to trans charity Mermaids.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip





























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Radcliffe’s statement, he made his thoughts clear with the following, which features a sly criticism of Rowling. “Transgender women are women,” he begins. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Other Happy Potter stars who’ve made clear how they feel about Rowling’s remarks include Katie Leung (Cho Chang), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Fantastic Beasts lead Eddie Redmayne. Even Warner Bros. has spoke up in response, though the studio’s comments have been criticized for being too vague, likely out of fear of offending Rowling, one of their most prized creators.

Either way, it’s obvious that Rowling has angered a lot of people who used to stand by her.