Emma Watson Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has been in the hot seat in the past for espousing anti-trans views on Twitter, we all know that, but the writer’s recent social media tirade against the trans community might just be the final straw for Wizarding World fans.

In response to Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric, many stars from the franchise have spoken up to denounce the author’s comments and the latest to pitch in is none other than Hermione Jean Granger herself, Emma Watson. The actress had kept quiet up until now, but earlier tonight, she shared the following on Twitter, speaking out against J.K.’s Tweets and showing her support for her followers who identify as trans.

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip





























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, it’s pretty clear where Watson stands from her comments, and that’s firmly on the side of folks like Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, and not J.K. Rowling. And really, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, mostly everyone who’s weighed in on the situation has stood against the author and understandably so given what her viewpoints are.

Of course, Rowling has since offered an explanation for her comments, defending them in a rather lengthy essay. But even that has drawn criticism and only served to add fuel to the fire. Indeed, it seems she’s losing fans and supporters pretty rapidly right now and until this all dies down, it might be best if she just keeps a low profile – and watches what she says in the future. Especially when it comes to this particular topic.

But tell us, do you side with Emma Watson and the others on this, or do you see where Rowling is coming from? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.