Legion Star Will Reportedly Lead New Predator Reboot

After 2018’s disappointing The Predator things have been quiet for the intergalactic hunter. The Disney/Fox merger seemed to pour water on the prospects of a Predator sequel anytime soon, with rumors that the entire Alien/Predator universe was planned to be completely rebooted. But recently there have been some signs of life: we saw the release of fun asymmetric multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds and the character popped up in the last season of Fortnite.

Now it seems that the next Predator movie is all set to go. It’s being reported that a script has been finalized and the shoot will begin soon in Calgary, Alberta. 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg is in the director’s chair, working from a story by Legion writer Patrick Aison. That connection to FX’s awesome psychedelic superhero show looks to be fairly strong too, as Amber Midthunder has been cast in the lead role.

Legion fans will be familiar with her as the ass-kicking Kerry Loudermilk and it sounds as if those skills are going to be put to good use here. She’ll be playing a Comanche woman who defies the traditions of her tribe to fight as a warrior, no doubt crossing paths with the Predator as she does so. Here’s a leaked summary from earlier this year:

“The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago, in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands, the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way, she is Patsi, the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all, Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.”

I’m hoping her story will end up somewhat similar to Machiko Noguchi from the Alien vs Predator books and comics, who earned the Predators’ respect with her combat skills and ended up becoming a member of their tribe.

The project will also be one of the first under the ’20th Century Studios’ banner, a division created by Disney to allow development of former Fox properties. Other projects include the Avatar sequels, the new Home Alone, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel – most of which will see release over the next two years.

With filming beginning soon let’s hope we get some Predator photos soon. In the meantime, watch this space.