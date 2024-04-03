Never one to rest on her laurels, Zendaya is already having quite a year. The 2024 Euphoria off-season has found the prominent actress starring in the critical darling Dune: Part Two as well as the highly-anticipated tennis drama Challengers.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi follow-up to Dune has made its mark on the box office as well as Zendaya’s career, but in addition to her role as Chani, she’s taking center stage in a steamy drama from the mind of Luca Guadagnino. The director has helmed acclaimed films such as A Bigger Splash and Call Me By Your Name, but this film and its star are already being celebrated in a way that might eclipse both.

Challengers centers around a love triangle in the world of competitive sports. After Zendaya’s tennis prodigy Tashi loses out on a career opportunity due to an injury, she becomes a coach for her husband, Art (Mike Faist). During Art’s losing streak, he must compete on and off the court against his former best friend ⏤ and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend ⏤ Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Judging from Guadagnino’s filmography, the film may be more than a little….provocative. The director is known for pushing the envelope with his relationships on film and the same may be the case for Challengers when it premieres. This naturally makes us wonder…

What is Challengers rated, and is it appropriate for young audiences?

Guadagnino does not disappoint in his newest venture. Challengers is rated R, as are many of his films, and considering that this one centers around a steamy love triangle, the R rating is not at all surprising. The trailer isn’t shy about depicting Tashi’s willingness to invite the two men in her life to her at the same time, and the MPAA has given Challengers its R rating for language, sexual content, and graphic nudity. All this to say, you’ll want to leave the kids at home for this one.

While viewers may think they know what they’re getting themselves into with the film, there might still be a few surprises up Challengers‘ sleeve. When asked what attracted him to the project in the first place, Guadagnino told Collider, “Many elements. The great script from Justin Kuritzkes, sexy and fun, and never done something like that. Working with Amy Pascal, who I adore, who I feel, respectfully to her wonderful husband, I feel married with. And Zendaya, of course, she’s just inspiring and sublime. So there were so many great elements that I couldn’t say no, basically. I was like, I have to say yes.”

Undoubtedly, the main draw of Challengers is Zendaya, who also served as a producer on the film. Her recent choices of roles have shown her range in the entertainment industry and she’s sure to impress audiences yet again when the film premieres in theaters on April 26.