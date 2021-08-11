Loki Will Reportedly Become A Full-Blown Hero In The MCU

One of the recurring themes of the Disney Plus series bearing the trickster’s name is that you can never trust a Loki, something Tom Hiddleston proved over and over again during his recurring appearances across Phases One, Two and Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he was never too far away from stabbing someone in the back either literally or figuratively.

Of course, the God of Mischief went through one hell of a personal journey across the six-episode series, even finding himself a love interest that a lot of fans thought to be more than a little queasy. For perhaps the first time ever, Loki was actually trying to do the right thing, even if he ultimately failed in his goal when he was booted out of the Citadel at the End of Time and into the wrong reality when Sylvie decided she wanted to get all murdery instead and stab He Who Remains through the heart.

The ripples of that decision are going to be felt throughout Phase Four, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was being lined up for a cameo in The Mandalorian long before the Season 2 finale aired – that Hiddleston’s prime version could be set to put his treacherous ways behind him forever and become a full-blown force of good.

It makes sense after Hiddleston long since proved that his performances have made Loki impossible to hate, and audiences completely bought into the idea of him atoning for his past mistakes on Disney Plus. Now he has to make up for his present and future ones, too, especially when he has to try and set things right with Sylvie in Season 2.