‘Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ anime gets release date

Today is a good day for Lord of the Rings fans. We got to see the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, and now we have a release date for new anime film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation are collaborating to give us this dream come true, and fans can expect it in theaters on April 21, 2024, as shared by Variety.

The anime will follow Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, two centuries before the events of The Hobbit. This is when the construction of Helm’s Deep takes place.

In Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, we see the Battle of Helm’s Deep, one of the most memorable battles scenes in the series.

This is the battle with Gandalf’s majestic entrance on his white horse, Shadowfax. “Theoden King stands alone,” Gandalf says, to which Eomer replies: “Not alone. Rohirrim!”

Philippa Boyens, Lord of the Rings screenwriter, spoke to Variety about the new anime, sharing key information around the highly-anticipated release.

“I’m in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast.”

Director Kenji Kamiyama is a Japanese director, known for his work in multiple Ghost in the Shell features, Napping Princess, and Eden of the East.

We also heard, via Variety, from Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, who said “The Lord of the Rings films took Tolkien’s masterwork to new cinematic heights and inspired a generation.

“It’s a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen.”

2024 may be a long time to wait, but if recent news is any indication of its greatness, it will be well worth it.