Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Kylo Ren Prequel With Younger Actor

The Rise of Skywalker ended up being such a disappointing closer to the Sequel Trilogy that Lucasfilm has completely sidestepped following it up for the moment, instead hopping back in the timeline to make TV series like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. But they’ll eventually have to pick up the pieces of the sequels and continue that story. Or maybe the best tactic is to dive into the fascinating backstory of those films that we never got to see on screen. Like, for instance, exploring the origins of Kylo Ren.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who previously told us that Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2, long before that was confirmed – Lucasfilm is developing a prequel based around the young Ben Solo. As this change in the age of the character would suggest, Adam Driver is not expected to star in the project and a different actor will be found to take on the part of Han and Leia’s wayward son.

Much of Kylo’s past was left unclear in the sequels, including how he fell under the sway of Supreme Leader Snoke and became the Master of the Knights of Ren. Of course, this was all explained in The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series, which is official canon, but there’s still a gap to be explored there in between Kylo taking his first steps towards the darkness and where we found him at the beginning of The Force Awakens, serving as the galaxy’s new Darth Vader.

It’s currently unclear whether this prequel is a movie or a show, but the majority of Star Wars projects these days are streaming-based, so maybe we can expect that to be the case here, too. As for who could be the perfect fit to replace Driver as Kylo Ren, that’s a tough one to call right now as it depends on how young Ben will be in the story. If you have a great contender, though, let us know in the comments below.