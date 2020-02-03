Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Poe Dameron Origin Movie

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have concluded the Sequel Trilogy, but it surely won’t be the last time we see many of its cast, as there’s still so much more to explore with these characters. We Got This Covered has brought you word before that Lucasfilm may be developing a movie which focuses on what happens next for Daisy Ridley’s Rey and what’s more, we’ve heard that the studio also isn’t done with John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron.

In fact, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9 and Disney is developing National Treasure 3, both of which have since been confirmed – say that Lucasfilm is in the early stages of planning out a solo film for Poe, which would explore the origins of both the ace pilot himself and the Resistance as a whole. It’s said that the studio is also eyeing Rise screenwriter Chris Terrio to provide the script for the project, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to lock him down.

At this point, it’s far too early for a director to be attached and it’s also unclear whether this would be a theatrical release or end up on Disney Plus. Presumably, the movie wouldn’t materialize for a while yet, but we’re told it’s definitely on the cards. And given that this intel comes from the same sources who also told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker months before it released, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

That being said, as we’ve seen lately, Lucasfilm’s plans for the franchise seem to evolve quite a bit over time, with the Game of Thrones creators walking away from their trilogy last year and Rian Johnson’s own films now in flux. So, who knows if this one will actually make it in front of the cameras. What we can tell you for now though is that a Poe movie is something that’s being discussed behind closed doors and that can only be good news for anyone who wants more of the hero and who’s interested in finding out what happened to the galaxy pre-The Force Awakens.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a Poe Dameron spinoff film? Fly over to the comments section down below and share your thoughts.