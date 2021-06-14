Lucasfilm Reportedly Plans To Explore More Darths In Live-Action

With the exceptions of Vader, Maul, Sidious and the Tragedy of Plagueis the Wise, the Darths haven’t really played a huge role in the live-action Star Wars canon, which is admittedly a surprise when they respectively form three of the franchise’s most notable villains and one of its longest running memes.

However, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would be making his return to a galaxy far, far away long before he showed up in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that Lucasfilm will be looking to address the dearth of Darths and bring several longtime favorites from the expanded universe into the theatrical and Disney Plus universes soon.

Adopting the prefix is generally viewed as the start of a transformation during the path towards fully embracing the Dark Side, and in the broadest of terms it can be deemed as a symbol of status and power to differentiate the most powerful Sith lords from the run of the mill evildoers looking to eradicate the Jedi and take over the galaxy.

Several have already been heavily linked with their live-action debuts including Darth Revan and Darth Bane, while there are plenty of others capable of making significant contributions to the mythology given their established backstories like Darth Andeddu, Darth Malak, Darth Malgus and Darth Ruin.

Then again, there’s always the possibility that Lucasfilm could create an entirely new one to suit whatever story they plan on telling, but for a series that’s existed at the forefront of popular culture for the best part of 45 years, it remains one of the more mysterious aspects of Star Wars lore that’s got plenty of live-action potential.