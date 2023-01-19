M3GAN celebrates sequel announcement by comparing herself to Thanos

The world of horror has a new franchise champion, and her name is M3GAN. Indeed, though it seemed destined to happen even before the homicidal robot graced cinemas around the world, a sequel titled M3GAN 2.0 has officially been slated for a January 2025 release.

That being said, the last thing everyone’s new favorite killer doll needed was an ego boost, and she’s taken to Twitter to inhabit the likeness of a certain other popular villain from a franchise you may have heard of.

M3GAN’s official Twitter account chose to celebrate the announcement of her sequel by likening herself to Marvel big bad Thanos, complete with a stacked Infinity Gauntlet. We’re not sure if this means that every Blumhouse picture from here on out will have a post-credits scene involving Samuel L. Jackson or not, but we’ll certainly be holding out hope for a multi-film showdown between TH4NOS and Blumhouse’s slew of horror protagonists led by Laurie Strode.

And, as with any Twitter shenanigans involving M3GAN, the memes started rolling in quickly.

She is inevitable! — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) January 18, 2023

If the sequel decides to take the route of the Top Gun franchise and make M3GAN: MAV3RICK, perhaps that will also land them a theatrical run spanning four months.

Of course, M3GAN’s next romp will be making mincemeat of the box office anyway, but if she really wants to attain total destruction, perhaps we’ll find her on P4NDORA.

Together, they will rule the box office pic.twitter.com/zCMtmU1mJx — Love & Zords (@ThatsNotNiicce) January 18, 2023

The moral of the story is that M3GAN is inevitable, and we can’t wait to see what Akela Cooper, who will return as the scribe for M3GAN 2.0, manages to dream up.

In the meantime, M3GAN is currently playing in theaters.