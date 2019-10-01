Mahershala Ali Teases His Blade Look With New Photo

The announcement of a new Blade movie at this year’s Comic-Con didn’t come as a total surprise, as there’d been talk of an MCU reboot happening at some point. However, the news that Oscar-winner actor Mahershala Ali had already been cast as the Daywalker did leave Marvel fans with their jaws on the floor. Since then, artists have been busy imagining how Ali might look in the role but now, the star himself has shared a snap of himself which seemingly teases how he’ll look as the hero – whether it was intentional or not.

Ali posted a black-and-white photo of himself on his Instagram yesterday which depicts him sporting a new haircut and a pair of shades that closely echoes Wesley Snipes’ look in the original Blade trilogy. In fact, if he was wearing a leather trench coat and black clothes instead of a white bathrobe, this could easily be a promo image for the Marvel movie.

Mahershala Ali Looks Just Like Blade With New Haircut And Shades 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Ali’s Blade film was announced along with the MCU line-up for 2020 and 2021, it won’t be with us that soon, as Marvel has yet to reveal a release date for it. Black Panther 2 has also filled the May slot of 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to arrive that year as well. Blade could easily take up the third free space though or else that means it’ll come our way in 2023.

No plot details have been officially revealed for the film just yet, but We Got This Covered has heard from our sources that Dracula himself will serve as the big bad of the movie. Other prominent characters from Marvel’s horror comics could likewise turn up, too, such as Vampire By Night. It’s likely that Marvel has big plans for Blade, then, possibly even having him join the roster of the New Avengers or else forming a supernatural team all his own in a Midnight Sons film. And we can’t wait to see what Ali brings to the role.