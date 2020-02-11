Main Villain For The Flash Movie Has Reportedly Been Revealed

We’ve been waiting a long time for The Flash starring Ezra Miller. A revolving door of directors have come and gone from the project over the years, though it seems to finally be on track now that It’s Andy Muschietti is attached to helm. Due to the various filmmakers that have been involved, a lot of conflicting story details have been discussed over time, but We Got This Covered can now confirm exactly who the main villain of the film will be.

Flash fans won’t be surprised to hear that we’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who said Taskmaster would be the primary antagonist in Black Widow and that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” both of which turned out to be true – that Reverse-Flash is the current pick to serve as Barry Allen’s nemesis in his first solo movie. Eobard Thawne has been talked about as the antagonist of the piece before, of course, but at least one version of the script featured the Rogues as the villains instead. Muschietti’s take will go with Thawne, however. And Warner Bros. has one big name in mind to play him.

As we’ve previously reported, Matthew McConaughey remains the top choice for the role. The Oscar-winning actor was once up for Two-Face in The Batman, but Matt Reeves ultimately decided to remove that character from his film. WB is still keen to work with him, though, so they might now be planning to shift him over to The Flash instead. At this stage, however, we’re not sure if McConaughey has actually been approached for the part and we’ve been told that they’re eyeing other names as well.

Of course, the arrival of Reverse-Flash in the DCEU was already set up in Justice League. In that, we saw Barry speaking with his father Henry Allen in prison, promising that he’ll prove him innocent of killing Barry’s mother, Nora. In the Flashpoint comics storyline, and also explored in The CW’s Flash, it’s Thawn who travelled back in time and murdered Nora.

The Flash was once set to be a direct Flashpoint adaptation itself, but this is unlikely to be the case now. It’ll reportedly still take a couple of cues and plot points from it, though, and once we learn more about WB’s plans for the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo outing, we’ll be sure to let you know.