The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Show Up In Future Star Wars Movies

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian wrapped up its rookie season last month, with the first live-action TV series set in that galaxy far, far away proving to be a massive success. If you’ll recall, prior to its release, Disney CEO Bob Iger had teased that the show’s protagonist could make the jump to the movies if the series was received well. And sure enough, we’re now hearing that there are plans afoot to cross Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter over to the film franchise.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us young Luke will be in the Obi-Wan show and that Rey was Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] months before Rise of Skywalker released – that Lucasfilm wants Din Djarin AKA the Mandalorian in the movies, with potentially multiple appearances on the big screen ahead of him. In particular, we’re being told that it’s very possible Pascal could reprise his role in Kevin Feige’s upcoming Star Wars flick. And thanks to this bit of news, we might be able to piece together the concept behind the Marvel Studios president’s movie.

As we’ve reported before, Feige’s film will likely feature Ahsoka Tano, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson the top pick to play her in live-action. And if both Tano and Djarin are to turn up in Feige’s project, that presumably means we can pinpoint the setting to the years following Return of the Jedi. After all, The Mandalorian is set five years after the collapse of the Empire, with Tano’s latest appearance in canon taking place around the same period.

In any case, you can definitely expect the series to be closer tied to the movies from now on, with season 2 said to include a bunch of familiar characters from across the Skywalker saga. In fact, WGTC has also heard that the sophomore run will tie into The Rise of Skywalker and answer all our questions about Emperor Palpatine’s resurrection, while Ahsoka Tano may stop by for a cameo, too, which could be another clue that Mando will feature in Feige’s film.

For now, though, we can tell you that the studio definitely has plans for him on the big screen and hopefully we’ll learn more about where he’ll show up when The Mandalorian season 2 arrives on Disney Plus this fall. Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project, meanwhile, has yet to be assigned a release date.