Margot Robbie Reportedly Signed On For 3 More DC Films

While characters within the DC films universe often come under criticism much like the films that house their performance, one character that has been beloved by the majority of moviegoers and critics alike is Margot Robbie’s, Harley Quinn.

First appearing in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, before taking a more substantial role in the 2020 film Birds of Prey, and then finally James Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad. Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was a highlight in each film and according to a report, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the actress in this portraying the iconic comic book character on screen.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, Margot Robbie has signed on to portray Harley Quinn in three more movies. The outlet learned this through one of their trusted and proven inside sources, however, outside of the signing they did not learn what projects these would be.

A likely pick would be The Suicide Squad 2. There are many reasons for this given the huge success of the movie, but it’s undeniable that the Harley Quinn character played well alongside the other cast of Suicide Squad members in this setting.

Another film that could be included in this new deal is the rumored Gotham City Sirens film. This like the comic run would put Harley Quinn alongside other Gotham-based villains Poison Ivy and Catwoman, however, there hasn’t been any recent official news on this project.

Whatever it is that winds up making up this three-film contract, it’s good news for DC film fans to see Robbie returning once again to the role.