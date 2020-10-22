Margot Robbie Reportedly In Talks For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Jared Leto’s Joker didn’t gain many supporters after making his debut in Suicide Squad, despite the actor going full Method and indulging in some bizarre behavior in order to get into character. The knives were out from almost the second the first image of the Academy Award winner in full makeup was revealed, and he didn’t really stand a chance of winning the doubters over unless he pulled out a performance on a par with Jack Nicholson or Heath Ledger.

It didn’t help that the majority of his scenes were left on the cutting room floor, either, as David Ayer’s movie was butchered beyond recognition by the heavy hands of studio interference, and after Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker raked in over a billion dollars at the box office and Birds of Prey seemingly wrote him out of the franchise for good, it appeared as though Warner Bros. were sweeping Leto’s version under the rug and hoping that nobody ever spoke of it again. As such, the news that the Morbius star is returning for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots came completely out of the blue and took everyone by surprise, and not just because Leto’s Joker wasn’t even part of Snyder’s initial plans before he left the project the first time around.

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, in another interesting turn of events, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Margot Robbie is also in talks to show up as Harley Quinn, and the two psychotic lovebirds will no doubt be given some extra backstory that connects them even closer to Ben Affleck’s Batman.

No further details on what role she’d play in the plot are available, but if fans react much better to the Snyder Cut’s Joker than they did when he first appeared in Suicide Squad, Justice League could realistically lead to Leto making a full-blown comeback, especially when the future of the DCEU is more unpredictable than ever following recent developments.