Margot Robbie Says She’s Ready To Play Harley Quinn Again

DC fans have been treated to two Harley Quinn movies across the past two years, as following 2020’s Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad is just about to hit theaters. Unfortunately, it’s unclear where we’ll next see the Clown Princess of Crime after this. In a recent interview, the actress remarked that she needed a break from Dr. Quinzel after filming BoP and TSS back to back, which suggested she might be walking away from the character for a while.

Thankfully, Robbie has now cleared up the confusion. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Australian star explained that she needed a break from the role at first, but given that Suicide Squad wrapped filming in 2019, she’s had more than enough time to recoup her energies and is raring to play Harley again.

“No, I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again,” Robbie revealed. “I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

It’s good news that Robbie is just as committed to playing the iconic anti-heroine as ever, then, although that doesn’t change the fact that Warner Bros. isn’t actively working on another Harley-centric project at the moment. Birds of Prey unfortunately didn’t make enough at the box office to warrant a sequel being fast-tracked. Given the rave reviews TSS is getting, a third Suicide Squad feels like a good bet, but if they want James Gunn to stick around they’ll have to wait until he’s made Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. Meaning it would be a couple of years away at least.

But Robbie isn’t letting WB forget about Harley, that’s for sure. The actress has revealed that she’s always pestering the studio to develop a project where Harley gets to meet her frequent girlfriend Poison Ivy and she’s just pitched the idea of a team-up with Leslie Grace’s Batgirl. We won’t get another Harley Quinn movie next year, sadly, but Margot Robbie is gearing up to get back in the game.