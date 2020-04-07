Mark Hamill Wants To Finally Meet Star Wars Mom Natalie Portman In 2020

Within the Star Wars universe, it’s a tragedy that Luke Skywalker knew nothing about his mother, Padme Amidala, Queen of Naboo, Galactic Senator and secret wife of Anakin Skywalker. In the real-world, too, it’s also a crying shame that Mark Hamill and his space mom Natalie Portman have never come face to face, either. However, that’s something the sci-fi legend hopes to correct this year.

One fan sent Hamill a tweet yesterday featuring screenshots from the Prequel Trilogy star’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she voiced her interest in meeting Mark. “Natalie Portman said this in a 2018 interview,” the fan said. “”Have you met after that?”

Hamill replied: “Not yet, but it’s very high on my 2020 To-Do List.”

Not yet, but it's very high on my 2020 To-Do List.#MeetingMyMovieMama https://t.co/d0tCwE3y8i — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2020

Portman’s comments on Colbert’s show were actually in response to a tweet that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor made at the time, revealing that he hopes to encounter the actress at some point. With both big names eager to interact, it’s a shame that it hasn’t happened over the past couple of years. Hamill intends to put that right in 2020, but obviously he’s going to have to wait until the current crisis is over.

At least Hamill has met his space dad, Hayden Christensen. For one, “father and son” posed for some fan-pleasing photos at Star Wars Celebration a few years ago. The SWC often delivers a touching Skywalker family reunion – see also those adorable pics of Christensen with a kid dressed as his on-screen grandson Kylo Ren. Sadly, though, Hamill and Portman have yet to cross paths.

In a follow-up tweet, the actor confirmed that an enormous cast photo taken during the prequels – which appears to show the pair in the same place – was photoshopped. Next he’ll be telling us General Grievous and Jar-Jar weren’t really there, either!

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Due to scheduling difficulties, Annie Liebovitz shot me all alone on that set & photoshopped me into the group later. #AllByMyselfMovieMagic https://t.co/Jlnizwrc1S — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2020

Come on, 2020, you’ve put us through a lot so far. Give us something back and let Mark Hamill meet his Star Wars mom.