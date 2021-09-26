Mark Hamill Reveals His Thoughts On Star Wars: Visions

Disney Plus launched its latest Star Wars series last week, and this one is a unique entry in the saga. Star Wars Visions is the franchise’s first anime, an anthology show offering up nine distinct tales from across the SW timeline from a range of acclaimed anime studios and featuring an A-list voice cast. All episodes landed on the Mouse House streaming service this past Wednesday, and critics and fans alike are raving about it.

But what does Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill think of the show? Wookieepedia asked Hamill for his thoughts on Visions on Twitter and the actor responded. The Star Wars legend admitted that he hadn’t heard of Visions prior to their question, but he subsequently checked out the trailer and praised what he’d seen of it.

“Frankly, I’d never heard of Visions until I saw your tweet,” Hamill replied. “I just Googled it & watched the trailer. Looks very impressive & promising. A great way to bring freshness & diversity while avoiding stale rehashes of what has been done before.”

I just Googled it & watched the trailer. Looks very impressive & promising. A great way to bring freshness & diversity while avoiding stale rehashes of what has been done before. — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2021

Hamill’s admission that he’d never heard of Visions is indicative of something that’s been frustrating fans: Disney Plus’ total lack of promotion for the show. Not only did it not receive even a fraction of the marketing The Mandalorian or The Bad Batch does, D+ also elected to dump all nine episodes in one go, denying it the build-up of buzz and good will that comes from releasing a show weekly. Fans are hoping for a season 2, but it almost seems like Disney has little to no interest in the series.

More encouraging are the chances of Hamill returning to the Star Wars universe. Though he seemed done after Rise of Skywalker, Hamill shocked the world by returning as a young de-aged Luke in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. With Baby Yoda now in his care, that suggests Master Skywalker could feasibly come back for season 3. If not, then he’ll no doubt continue to make his vocal cameos at least.

If you’re like Mark Hamill and haven’t seen it yet, catch Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus now.