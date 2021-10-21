Mark Hamill Shares Adorable Star Wars BTS Pic For Carrie Fisher’s Birthday

October 21st would’ve been Hollywood legend Carrie Fisher’s 65th birthday, and Star Wars fans have been honoring the much-missed actress on social media. Likewise, so has her on-screen brother and real-life close friend Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker star took to Twitter today to share an adorable, funny behind-the-scenes pic taken during filming on the original 1977 franchise-starting film.

“Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn’t in the mood,” Hamill captioned his image, along with the hashtag “#CarrieOnForever” and a heart emoji. The black and white photo sees Hamill holding up Fisher’s hair while she stands with her arms crossed looking unimpressed by the prank. It’s fair to say the Skywalker twins look like a genuine pair of siblings here.

Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever ❤️. . pic.twitter.com/ehg7v55FS8 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2021

Hamill never misses an opportunity to share the love for his “space sis”. Back in June, the actor responded to Fisher finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a post dedicated to her memory, in which he called her an “incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature” before remarking that “her star will blaze from here to eternity.”

Fisher’s last appearance as Leia Organa came in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with her role created posthumously through a mix of unused footage and CGI. It looked to be Hamill’s final time playing Luke, as well, but that turned out to be false when he made a shock cameo at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 finale. We haven’t heard anything about him making a return in season 3, but at this point, we’ve learned to expect anything.

A good way to celebrate Carrie Fisher’s birthday would be to marathon the original Star Wars trilogy, which can be streamed on Disney Plus around the world.