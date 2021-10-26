Mark Hamill Teases New Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer

With the sequel season to Netflix’s animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation set to premiere next month, many fans may be clamoring for more glimpses into the show.

Luckily, one of its stars is teasing that a trailer will be dropping on Wednesday.

See the Tweet for yourself from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who plays Skeletor in the show.

The show is a more mature-oriented take on the He-Man franchise helmed by Kevin Smith. It is one of two animated shows on the streaming platform, with another being the more kid-friendly reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

In addition, there’s also reportedly a live action He-Man series that is in the works for Netflix.

The second season of Revelation, which is billed as a continuation of the classic ’80s cartoon, will feature five more episodes of the series and will see the return of a stellar voice cast that includes Sarah Michelle Geller as Teela, Chris Wood as He-Man, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Susan Eisenberg as the Sorceress, and Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena.

There were many twists, turns and more adult themes and concepts in the show’s first season, including the controversial killing off of Prince Adam in its pilot episode.

Things only got crazier from there, with the first season ending with Skeletor finally getting his hands on the Sword of Power and becoming the invincible SkeleGod. Some brutal battles will be in store for the foe and He-Man in season two, according to Smith.

You can watch the first season of Master of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix now, with season two arriving on the platform on Nov. 23.