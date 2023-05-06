Marvel breathes a sigh of relief as Chris Pratt usurps a box office milestone last held by Jonathan Majors

The shadow of Jonathan Majors continues to loom large over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the studio’s complete and utter silence on the ongoing allegations surrounding the actor potentially speaking volumes.

While there’s no word on whether or not the star will end up being cut loose as the Multiverse Saga’s big bad, the fact he’s already been dumped from several projects and completely removed from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marketing campaign doesn’t paint a pretty picture for his chances of sticking around as Kang the Conqueror.

However, one small glimmer of light has emerged at the end of the tunnel, and it’s come in the form of Chris Pratt stealing away a rare box office achievement that was last held by none other than Majors. With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to comfortably top the box office this weekend, it’ll replace The Super Mario Bros. at the summit.

As a result, Pratt will hold the uncommon distinction of having two different movies reach number one in consecutive weekends, which was last accomplished by Majors less than three months ago when he saw Creed III and Quantumania secure back-to-back victories.

The long-serving Star-Lord’s benchmark is arguably even more impressive given that he takes top billing in both projects, with the recent smash hit video game adaptation earning almost twice as much as Majors’ two latest vehicles combined. Either way, Marvel can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the contentious villain of Phases Five and Six can no longer be celebrates as the most recent champion of consecutive box office wins.