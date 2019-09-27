Marvel And Disney Will Now Get 25% Of The Box Office For Spider-Man 3

It looks like Disney’s greed paid off big time. Following Marvel’s split with Sony, plenty of angry fans directed their ire at the latter studio. Now, the two sides have struck a deal to keep Peter Parker in the MCU for at least the time being and part of the agreement states that Disney will get 25% of the box office profits from Spider-Man 3, which is 500% more than the percentage they used to haul in for previous installments in the web-head franchise.

It’s not like the multimedia conglomerate really needs the money, though. They’re already hauling in billions of dollars per year thanks to all of their other massive projects, including the highest-grossing film of all-time that was released just a few months ago. Now, however, the company is in line to get even richer. Given the zaftig financial numbers that Spider-Man movies seem to always put up, this dramatic increase in their stake will definitely line the pockets of the executives who made the deal happen.

Those in charge at Sony likely knew that this would have to get done eventually. Despite their belief that they can produce Peter Parker films without the help of Marvel, fans clearly thought otherwise. They responded to news of the schism with petitions, boycotts and hashtags. A few people even proposed storming the corporation’s headquarters to show their displeasure. Support from Stan Lee’s daughter and a Spider-Man screenwriter just weren’t enough to change the public’s mind on who’s to blame for the fallout and ultimately, they had to acquiesce to Disney’s demands.

The good news though is that everyone’s favorite wise-cracking web-slinger will now rejoin the MCU, at least temporarily, as Spider-Man 3 is expected to be released in July 2021. What happens after that, however, is still anyone’s guess.