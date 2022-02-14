February 13 proved to be a huge day for Marvel diehards, with both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight enjoying big trailer releases.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer was released first, and the multiverse traversing epic is looking like a cameo city following the reveal of Professor X and a poster hinting at Captain Carter and Captain Marvel. In the much more low-scale end was the second Moon Knight trailer, which seems like a quaint fun adventure in comparison.

Fans are loving it all though, and it’s been a great day for Marvel fans.

I BELIEVE IN DOCTOR STRANGE AND MOON KNIGHT SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/zq3FkZnKOi — athia/hunter ۞ (@dilfsstrange) February 13, 2022

The new Doctor Strange and Moon Knight trailer got me feeling something pic.twitter.com/5KEhInVoUU — V’Ron (@MrCooper92) February 14, 2022

#Marvel: Here have a fantastic Doctor Strange and Moon Knight trailer. #StarWars: Have a goat emoji. — Blue Milk Mama (@BlueMilkMama) February 14, 2022

Moon Knight and Doctor Strange getting banger posters while Spider-Man gets… pic.twitter.com/jscZSnk2Zl — Connor (@Smoked2Much) February 13, 2022

I completely forgot the #SuperBowl was on. Marvel has for sure owned the night so far with #DoctorStrange and #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/tnfohvPMr7 — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 14, 2022

me going from doctor strange trailer to moon knight like let me BREATHE? pic.twitter.com/yeacBaggEL — sara (سارا) (@thisbemesara) February 13, 2022

If my math is correct and Moon Knight is 6 episodes long – the finale is the same week as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Maddness. Now i’m even more hyped pic.twitter.com/7LDrWB035v — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 18, 2022

Doctor Strange 2, MoonKnight TV spot – if the Kenobi trailer drops tonight as well, I may pass out. pic.twitter.com/DdLHAnlpyA — Kelechi Ehenulo 🍿 (@kehenulo) February 13, 2022

Regardless if there’s a Kenobi trailer or not I already won with the Doctor Strange multiverse of madness and Moon Knight tv spots pic.twitter.com/BfAzs2Gbdl — athia/hunter ۞ (@dilfsstrange) February 13, 2022

Moon Knight will be released first, with the six-part series due to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on March 30, as Oscar Isaac becomes Marvel’s Lunar Lunatic alongside Ethan Hawke’s cult leader.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently penned in for a May 6 release, and is looking like a celebration of everything Marvel in film.