Marvel fans blast Rotten Tomatoes over ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ scores, failing to grasp the meaning of aggregation

It’s been a disappointing few days for those anticipating Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as reviews for the film suggest that it might not be everything fans were hoping for after a somewhat disappointing Phase 4. However, some are taking their frustrations out on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes for doing what it’s always done — giving an aggregate score based on other reviews.

Despite this, many fans are lashing out at the site for the score given to the latest third Ant-Man movie.

this is why I don’t take the rotten tomatoes score seriously https://t.co/8PNMsFhNRn — iskin2233 (@betabitch2234) February 17, 2023

Fuck no rotten tomatoes is the most moronic ass huffing filled review site out there. — Nathan Hill (@NJHylian) February 17, 2023

There are arguably many times in which the site has given a better rating to a less deserving title. However, it’s worth remembering that everyone has their own subjective opinion. This hasn’t stopped users on Twitter from using it as ‘proof’ that the site is unreliable.

Now I understand it. Never take the opinions of rotten tomatoes, they were the ones who gave 100% to Ms Marvel over Moon Knight and honestly that is very far from reality. Quantumania is much better than what the reviews are saying, it has some flaws, but it is way above of that. — P E Z 🌳 (@braufco) February 17, 2023

Quantumania is currently sitting at 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. A lot of people have expressed their anger towards the site, seemingly under the belief that the percentage is an overall score for the threequel and not just the amount of reviewers that enjoyed it. Some altruistic individuals took it upon themselves to explain how the website works to the angry mob.

Rotten Tomatoes just compiles reviews. Do people not understand this? — Justin (@Vegetapunk) February 17, 2023

Most who have seen the superhero flick are adamant that it is much better than what reviewers are saying and it’s worth noting that the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes also reflects that, as the film has a more reassuring score of 84 percent.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available in theaters now.