Marvel fans fantasize stepping into Kevin Feige’s shoes and rectifying the course of the MCU ship

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are imagining how they’d steer the franchise if they happened to wake up as Kevin Feige.

One Twitter user made it clear they wanted more quality over quantity when it came to MCU TV shows, which includes the Russo Brothers directing Secret Wars, and Nope‘s Keke Palmer starring as the X-Men’s Rouge, among other fresh ideas.

1. Announce no more 6 episode disney plus show format or the 9 ep (30 min long eps.)

2. Reduce to one show per year with 9 episodes/season minimum

3. Get the Russos to direct Secret Wars

4. Cast Keke Palmer as Rouge

6. Insure Spiderman: Freshman Year gets made and released, https://t.co/CMS6gp4B2a — HoeLander (@rationalmindd) November 27, 2022

One fan aired their beef with the long Marvel intro at the beginning of movies and TV shows and shared they were sick of waiting through it every single time.

making the marvel intro two seconds long https://t.co/V80xkhLafl — ig:rapgamedaria (@jalapenofresco) November 27, 2022

Another commentator was clearly not a fan of Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron.

Thanos snap away all past present and future writing done by Michael Waldron. Then cast myself as Laura x-23, Betsy Braddock’s psylocke, and Lizzie Olsen’s best friend. https://t.co/h0ri80MdiE — darth maephisto 🌚 🤟🏼 🏳️‍🌈 (@mae_maehem) November 27, 2022

Let’s not forget, if you were Feige, you’d be set for life.

Gonna retire and enjoy my passive income https://t.co/kjJilG76VZ — GU🥴 (@linolibit) November 27, 2022

Another Marvel fan was simply waiting for the debut of the ape-like Gibbon character from the comics.

Make a Gibbon trilogy https://t.co/m9XoKIbHBI — Jayk Dos (@JonathanMonogh1) November 27, 2022

An A-Force movie, more queer superheroes in general, introducing Mephisto, and bringing Jessica Jones and Luke Cage back to the MCU was a list of suggested priorities from one fan.

•Bring Jessica Jones and Luke Cage into the MCU

•Plan an A-Force movie

•More queer superheroes that have longer screen time

•Mephisto https://t.co/4dUyLRUzlq — Peter 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@Get_Out_Gurl) November 27, 2022

More Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearances as alternative-universe Spider-Men is clearly a priority.

1.Bring back Tobey and Andrew for secret wars (with there own theme music in full)

2. Get the Russos to direct Secret Wars

3. Cast Keke Palmer as Rouge and someone Jewish as both Ben Grimm/Magneto

4. Spider-Man FY is made as well as Spider-Man 99’

5. Beta Ray Bill (that’s it) https://t.co/WJiTO1Vxjt — SadikivsTheWorld (@Angelduster44) November 27, 2022

And let’s not forget more outings from Tom Holland as the web-slinger, too.

1. Ensure Tom Holland is signed on for another Spidey trilogy, along with Avengers movies

2. Bring back other Marvel Netflix characters (inc. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage), keeping their original tone and characterizations

3. Winter Soldier dies in Thunderbolts https://t.co/r3IxMxENrH — Andrew (@Andrew57202) November 27, 2022

Toning down the signature “Marvel humor,” treading R-rated waters more often, and scaling back the fan service and cameos were the demands of one fan that we can certainly understand.

1. Stop making everything jokey and light hearted😭

2. Make more R-rated content it’s not going scare anyone away.

3. Make sure directors don’t get carried away with fan service in ensemble movies https://t.co/IEnB4fmnvO — Nicole Sass (@NicoleSasss3) November 27, 2022

Another commentator was eager to uncover the biggest Marvel secret of all.

take off my hat and see what’s under there

That’s the biggest marvel secret https://t.co/As3H85hSBF — im begging ryan to add nicolas cage please (@StunningGaming_) November 27, 2022

In terms of what’s next for the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially closed the chapter of Phase Four. The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be kicking off Phase Five on Feb. 17, 2023.