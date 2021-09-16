Marvel Fans React To Dune Director’s MCU Criticism

We know by now that whenever a celebrated filmmaker expresses even a vaguely negative opinion about the MCU, it’s going to inspire a thorny battle on social media between those Marvel lovers who disagree with them and other film fans who are eager to defend the director’s stance. This has already played out with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, and now it’s the turn of Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve.

While hyping up his upcoming Warner Bros. sci-fi epic, Villeneuve spoke about how he wanted his film to stand apart from other blockbusters that are around, particularly the output of Marvel Studios. He remarked that he thinks the productions that make up the MCU are too similar to each other, saying “there are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others,”

Obviously, these comments have rubbed many fans up the wrong way, with many turning against Villeneuve or arguing that he must not be too familiar with the MCU if that’s what he thinks of the franchise.

someone really needed the attention today…. Makes me not wanna go see your movie now https://t.co/y209HynTcC — johnny (@topjohnnyboi) September 16, 2021

Sounds to me like #Dune director Denis Villeneuve hasn’t seen many Marvel movies. . . https://t.co/Kuttrg7WsP — Tanner (@Tanner_Slavin) September 16, 2021

Others, meanwhile, just don’t care either way.

I'm a fan of director Denis Villeneuve. But that's beside the point. I could care less what he thinks about the #MCU. — 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚝𝚘𝚖 𝚌𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚢 (@Micah_Not_Micha) September 16, 2021

Some think directors like Villeneuve are jealous of Marvel’s success.

There is some truth to it but imo much of it tends to be overblown. I will be honest a lot of these comments from Denis, Martin, Francis,etc. Is due to the huge success of the MCU. @ScholarsInk — The Question (@FikrAlJabarti) September 16, 2021

In response to Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires’ take on the situation, one fan pointed out that Villeneuve’s comments are kind of sad considering Eternals director Chloe Zhao is such a fan of his work.

Feels kinda weird that last week Chloe Zhao was sing her praises of Dune and Denis. And the next week he shits on the franchise of her next movie. Kind of lame — Michael Garcia (@MichaelGar93) September 16, 2021

Who’s formulaic now, Denis?

Yes, but complaining about Marvel movies being formulaic is itself formulaic



I'm tired of the discourse — Spooki Wendi (@ReallyWendi) September 16, 2021

On the one hand, a Marvel fan defending the MCU. On the other, someone arguing that Villeneuve has the right to criticize the all-powerful franchise.

You comic-book dudes are always taking this bait. Sure, Denis’ comments are hyperbolic and inaccurate, but can you blame him for making them? He and other well-established filmmakers are fighting to get their movies on big screens, so it’s understandable. — DarkModeDaddy (@DarkModeDaddy) September 16, 2021

Pretty much.

Marvel fans to Denis Villeneuve rn: pic.twitter.com/oYSr6yFtz9 — THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) September 16, 2021

District 9 director Neil Blomkamp did not hold back on expressing his own thoughts on Villeneuve’s comments…

What a fucking asshole https://t.co/vXH13aIAA1 — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) September 16, 2021

Denis Villeneuve fans, Dune finally arrives in theaters and on HBO Max from October 22nd. Meanwhile, the latest MCU movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is out now.