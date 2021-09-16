Marvel Fans React To Dune Director’s MCU Criticism
We know by now that whenever a celebrated filmmaker expresses even a vaguely negative opinion about the MCU, it’s going to inspire a thorny battle on social media between those Marvel lovers who disagree with them and other film fans who are eager to defend the director’s stance. This has already played out with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, and now it’s the turn of Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve.
While hyping up his upcoming Warner Bros. sci-fi epic, Villeneuve spoke about how he wanted his film to stand apart from other blockbusters that are around, particularly the output of Marvel Studios. He remarked that he thinks the productions that make up the MCU are too similar to each other, saying “there are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others,”
Obviously, these comments have rubbed many fans up the wrong way, with many turning against Villeneuve or arguing that he must not be too familiar with the MCU if that’s what he thinks of the franchise.
Others, meanwhile, just don’t care either way.
Some think directors like Villeneuve are jealous of Marvel’s success.
In response to Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires’ take on the situation, one fan pointed out that Villeneuve’s comments are kind of sad considering Eternals director Chloe Zhao is such a fan of his work.
Who’s formulaic now, Denis?
On the one hand, a Marvel fan defending the MCU. On the other, someone arguing that Villeneuve has the right to criticize the all-powerful franchise.
Pretty much.
District 9 director Neil Blomkamp did not hold back on expressing his own thoughts on Villeneuve’s comments…
Denis Villeneuve fans, Dune finally arrives in theaters and on HBO Max from October 22nd. Meanwhile, the latest MCU movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is out now.