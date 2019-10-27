Marvel May Introduce Some Of The Rebooted X-Men In Deadpool 3

The future of mutantkind in the MCU’s unknown right now. Following Marvel getting the rights back from Fox, we know that the X-Men will be rebooted within the franchise eventually, but not how or when. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will definitely be back though, much the same as he was under Fox, thanks to his popularity. And it’s possible that Deadpool 3 could be the one to introduce the team into the MCU.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Charlie Cox was returning as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has since been corroborated by the very reliable Daniel RPK – that Marvel’s considering introducing a few members of the X-Men in DP 3. If the studio indeed decides to do this, the plan would be for them to have a small role in the Merc with a Mouth’s next movie and it wouldn’t be the whole roster, either. It’s too early to say which characters could appear, but we’re told Marvel’s toying with the idea of using the threequel to help them do the heavy-lifting of introducing Xavier’s team ahead of their own film.

If you’ll recall, Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC this summer that a “mutants” movie was on the way, though we don’t yet know what form it’ll take. It’s believed that Marvel’s thinking of casting POC actors as either/both Professor X and Magneto though, while we’ve also been told that Wolverine will appear but won’t be as big a part of the team as he was when Hugh Jackman was in the role.

Circling back to Deadpool, however, and it’s a sign of how the times have changed that a third film is now a higher priority at Marvel then rebooting the X-Men. According to the latest reports, the pic – which will sport an R-rating – is now properly in development and is expected to hit theaters in 2022. Wade Wilson himself, meanwhile, will probably show up for a cameo in another MCU entry beforehand.

Tell us, though, is dropping the mutants into Deadpool 3 the best way to introduce them into the franchise? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.