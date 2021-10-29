Marvel Leaker Says Not To Expect A Spider-Man: No Way Trailer Anytime Soon

Anticipation couldn’t be higher for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The bombshell debut trailer unveiled Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and contained teases for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Our villainous bases are covered, but speculation is reaching fever-pitch about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be slipping back into their Spidey suits.

Though there’s evidence that they are indeed in the movie, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and I won’t believe it until I see it. If they are, it’s likely that the next big trailer will at least tease their presence, so fans are rightly wondering when it’s due. With just 50 days before the premiere, many think it’s imminent, though prolific leaker Daniel RPK says not to get your hopes up:

I'm not expecting the No Way Home trailer to drop anytime soon — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) October 28, 2021

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Reveal Doc Ock, Doctor Strange And More 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I suspect he’s right, as dropping a new No Way Home trailer now would step on the toes of the final marketing push for Eternals, and judging by the reviews that movie needs all the help it can get. However, with that now the worst-rated MCU movie to date, it’s possible Marvel Studios may try to get some extra butts on seats by attaching a new Spidey trailer to it.

Whatever the case, we can’t have too much of a wait ahead of us. Once November hits, we’re in TV spot territory for No Way Home and should start to see a blizzard of merchandising that’ll spoil various plot elements. Expect a new trailer before that, which has every chance of raising the roof of the record-breaking first one, which even outperformed the first look at Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.