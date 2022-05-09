Marvel lovers are sharing their fancasts for the MCU’s Fantastic Four

Fans are ready for more of the Four.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even though we’ve had three Fantastic Four movies, fans are desperate for Marvel’s First Family to enter the MCU as there’s a lot of hope that this is a case of fourth time’s the charm and we’ll finally see the characters adapted in style. But to do that Kevin Feige and company are going to have to find the right actors to bring them to life. Luckily, the fans have a few ideas to inspire them.

John Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the Reed Richards of Earth-838, has caused the excitement for the incoming Fantastic Four relaunch to sky-rocket, with everyone desperate to know whether Krasinski will stay on as Reed full-time and, if so, who will be joining him in the Baxter Building. The FF trending on Twitter today, then, as folks share their fancastings for who they want to see play Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in the franchise.

My #FantasticFour fan cast…



Reed: John Krasinski

Sue Storm: Emily Blunt (I guess…)

Johnny Storm: Lucas Hedges

The Thing: Michael Cudlitz

Doctor Doom: Dan Stevens



Director: Brad Bird or John Krasinski #MarvelStudios | #F4 pic.twitter.com/gu2H2WsR0H — Nate Olshan (@NOlshan) May 9, 2022

Obviously, with Krasinski on board, his IRL wife Emily Blunt is a common choice for Sue Storm. There’s also a bunch of votes for Dwayne Johnson to play Ben Grimm going around, too. And Ross Lynch as Johnny Storm? Eh, it could work.

Seth Rogen as The Thing >>> The Rock as The Thing.

My MCU #FantasticFour fan cast



Andrew Garfield

Samara Weaving

Rudy Pankow

Seth Rogen pic.twitter.com/DcM1KfJ2sc — 🕷SpiderBat🦇 (@Spider_Bat_naM) May 9, 2022

Dacre Montgomery has been a popular pick for Johnny for years, but could Liev Schreiber switch Sabretooth for Ben?

I see that #FantasticFour is trending right, here is my casting for Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm. I think both have what it takes to play the characters. pic.twitter.com/mECApjcD6Q — Henry – (He/Him) (@HenryLouis21) May 9, 2022

Is the world ready for a British Sue Storm?

My fancast for Susan storm/the invisible woman in #FantasticFour is Lily James . She’s a brilliant actress that definitely deserves a spot in the MCU. It would be nice if she kept her British accent though as we don’t have many British MCU heroes. pic.twitter.com/CHc6H8ugVj — 𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚊 ❦ ™️ (@Thecorsairswife) May 8, 2022

Rudy Pankow’s got the right look for the Human Torch.

I really want that #FantasticFour movie, but if Rudy Pankow isn't cast as #JohnnyStorm I'm not watching it pic.twitter.com/G4Xqk1kkKR — Timothy 💫 (@gothamcitygztte) May 8, 2022

Likewise, Dianna Agron as sister Sue.

OK, sorry, Rogen, but Brendan Fraser as Ben Grimm is inspired.

Zac Efron will end up in the MCU someday, if fans have anything to say about it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, @ZacEfron would make an INCREDIBLE Johnny Storm #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/zNGBbCQoak — Comic Book Keepers (@CBKcast) May 9, 2022

Twitter got Krasinski as Reed, can it make Blunt as Invisible Woman happen, too?

With Jon Watts having just exited the production, the Fantastic Four movie is currently in flux, but we’re expecting news on who’ll replace him to come soon. And once a director is in place, the casting should soon follow. Could one of these people end up on the team?