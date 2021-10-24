Marvel May Have Moved Blade To Accommodate Spider-Man/Venom Crossover

There was dismay earlier this week when the Marvel Cinematic Universe reshuffled its Phase Four deck yet again, with every upcoming movie pushed back by at least a couple of months bar James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Sony then swooped in to claim a couple of dates for its own Marvel universe, but The Cosmic Circus has noticed something interesting in among the domino effect. The MCU had a film set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023 that was removed from the calendar altogether, which many thought would eventually be awarded to the Blade reboot.

As per the report, no MCU project has ever hit theaters in October, but it would make sense for a vampiric blockbuster to arrive as close to Halloween as possible given the obvious marketing strategies that could be exploited. Not only that, but Sony have since claimed October 6 for themselves, with Venom and sequel let There Be Carnage arriving in the same month.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

By that logic, The Cosmic Circus puts forward the theory that we could be getting the Spider-Man/Venom crossover that was confirmed when the recent symbiotic sequel broke the internet with its post-credit scene.

This is based on the not entirely unfounded logic that Marvel agreed to vacate and hand October 6 over to Sony because Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is involved, so the studio will still be making a ton of money. Of course, it’s just a theory at this stage, but it’s far from being completely outside the realms of possibility.