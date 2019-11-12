Marvel Shares Touching Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death

One year ago today, the world lost the greatest comic book visionary of all-time. It might be hard to believe, but Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 on this day in 2018, leaving behind a wake of fans who will forever be appreciative of his contributions to the entertainment world. And in honor of the first anniversary since the legend’s death, Marvel has now posted a touching tribute for the man who’s given us all so many great memories over the years.

The cartoon below depicts the late icon smiling among many of his heroic creations, showing us that so many of the characters and storylines we love today came from the mind of one genius. There’d be no MCU without Lee, after all, who came up with the ideas for Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, the X-Men and many more. For younger generations, meanwhile, he may be more known for his cameos across many of the Marvel properties.

Below is the illustration that was posted on Twitter by the company earlier today:

Accompanying the portrait was a caption that reads: “Remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere.” This is a sentiment that couldn’t be more true. The post currently has more than three thousand retweets and over ten thousand likes. It seems pretty safe to say that even though Lee’s gone, he’s far from forgotten.

The innovator’s death last year devastated the entertainment world, prompting moving tributes from all of the many lives he touched with his work. Avengers: Endgame ended up being Lee’s final onscreen cameo, too, which is fitting considering that it features so many of his creations and is now the highest-grossing blockbuster of all-time.

This touching illustration from Marvel though shows that we’ll all always be thankful for Stan Lee, no matter how much time goes by.